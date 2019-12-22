‘Eretz Nehederet’ returning for third election season

Israel’s top satire show “Eretz Nehederet” releases the promo for a new season covering the latest election campaign, the third in a year.
The clip features the show’s cast playing Israel’s top politicians frolicking amid polling slips snowing down from the sky as the Christmas song “Let it Snow” plays.
“The elections are coming back again? Don’t worry, so are we,” the clip concludes as the politicians call to the show’s host, Eyal Kitzis, to shake them again as they are revealed to be inside a snow globe.
