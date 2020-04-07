EU announces 15 billion euros to fight virus worldwide

The European Union is to put up 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) to help poor countries fight the coronavirus epidemic, the bloc’s chief announces.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen says the money will help countries with weak healthcare systems tackle the impact of COVID-19 and also aid their long-term economic recovery.

Beating the pandemic in Europe alone is not enough, officials say, pointing out that if the coronavirus continues to rage elsewhere in the world, it will simply return in time.

“We will only win this battle with a coordinated global response,” von der Leyen says in a video posted on Twitter.

The EU is securing more than €15 billion to help our partners worldwide to combat the #coronavirus. It is in our interest to ensure that the fight is successful worldwide. By standing united and working together, we can defeat this virus. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/h3VkJeHKg4 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 7, 2020

“This is why the European Union is securing more than 15 billion euros to help our partners worldwide to fight coronavirus.”

