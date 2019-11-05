Live Now
EU ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear enrichment announcement
The European Union voices concern at Iran’s announcement that it would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant, in a fresh step away from the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We are concerned by President Rouhani’s announcement today to further reduce Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic tells reporters.
