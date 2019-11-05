EU ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear enrichment announcement
Europe ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear enrichment announcement

Russia too is troubled by Tehran’s latest step away from nuclear deal; Moscow, EU call for deal with world powers to be upheld

Today, 2:22 pm
This photo taken on October 26, 2010, shows the inside of reactor at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. (HAMED MALEKPOUR/FARS NEWS AGENCY/AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:22 pm

EU ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear enrichment announcement

The European Union voices concern at Iran’s announcement that it would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant, in a fresh step away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We are concerned by President Rouhani’s announcement today to further reduce Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic tells reporters.

— AFP

2:22 pm

