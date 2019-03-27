The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Poll: Most Israelis think PM too weak on Gaza, but will vote for him anyway
Most Israelis are not satisfied with the government’s response to recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, according to two new polls, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the most popular candidate for prime minister in the April elections.
An Army Radio poll found that 54% of Israelis think Netanyahu’s handling of the recent rocket fire was unsatisfactory, and of those, 30% said the response was very unsatisfactory. By contrast, 35% said they were pleased with the response, which included airstrikes against dozens of Hamas terror group sites in the Gaza Strip.
In another poll, by the Kan public broadcaster, 53% say the IDF response to rockets was too weak, 29% said it was proportional, and 3% said it was too harsh.
Egyptian actors expelled from union over Sissi criticism
Egypt’s actors union has revoked the membership of two performers after they took part in a briefing in Washington on proposed constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to extend his rule.
The union is accusing Khaled Abol Naga, also known as Kal Naga, and Amr Waked of treason. Both actors are based in the United States, and have appeared in American and Middle Eastern films and TV series.
They joined Democratic congressman Tom Malinowski and others in a briefing this week on proposed changes that would further enshrine the military’s role in politics and potentially allow Sissi to stay in power until 2034.
Critics of the proposals argue that Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak.
— AP
EU states unanimously reject Trump Golan recognition
European Union member states unanimously reject the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the shift in longstanding American foreign policy was not in keeping with international law.
“The position of the European Union as regards the status of the Golan Heights has not changed,” the EU’s foreign affairs department says in a statement. “In line with the international law and UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 497, the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.”
On Monday, Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East. The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as occupied territory.
