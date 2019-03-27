EU states unanimously reject Trump Golan recognition

Most Israelis are not satisfied with the government’s response to recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, according to two new polls, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the most popular candidate for prime minister in the April elections.

An Army Radio poll found that 54% of Israelis think Netanyahu’s handling of the recent rocket fire was unsatisfactory, and of those, 30% said the response was very unsatisfactory. By contrast, 35% said they were pleased with the response, which included airstrikes against dozens of Hamas terror group sites in the Gaza Strip.

In another poll, by the Kan public broadcaster, 53% say the IDF response to rockets was too weak, 29% said it was proportional, and 3% said it was too harsh.