Explosive device launched from Gaza said to explode in Eshkol region

The Blich High School in Ramat Gan, long seen as a bellwether of election results, delivers an astounding 47 percent of the vote in its mock election to the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz.

That’s well ahead of polls of actual voters that give the current election vote frontrunner (though not necessarily the most likely to form the next coalition government) roughly 30% of the electorate.

In second place in the Blich vote comes Likud at 20%, followed by Meretz at 10%. Kulanu got 7%, Zehut 4.5%, and the storied but now collapsing Labor party 3%.

The high school’s longstanding tradition of holding a mock election among students once successfully predicted most elections, including the upsets of 1977 with Likud’s first-ever victory and the narrow win in 1992 for Yitzhak Rabin’s Labor party.

But the record is less good in recent years. In 2013 Yesh Atid won the school’s election and Zionist Union did in 2015. In the real elections, Likud handily beat both.