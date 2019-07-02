Father of police shooting victim expresses support for protesters, urges them to avoid violence

The police are gearing up to charge the off-duty officer who shot and killed Solomon Tekah with negligent homicide, Hebrew media reports.

According to Channel 13, the officer is likely to avoid a more serious charge of manslaughter as it does not appear that he intended to kill the 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli. Instead, he fired at the ground and the bullet bounced and hit the victim.

The officer reportedly told investigators that he did not fire in the air because he was worried about collateral damage to surrounding buildings and people in Kiyat Haim.