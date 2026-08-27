Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Foreign Ministry confirms it is assisting with search for missing Israeli after Nepal floods

27 August 2026, 11:43 am Edit

The Foreign Ministry says that it is doing all it can to assist with the search for a 60-year-old Israeli who went missing in the flash floods in Nepal yesterday.

It says that the Israeli consulate in Beijing and the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Israelis Abroad are in contact with the missing man’s family “and are assisting with all available means in an effort to locate him.”

The Israeli citizen crossed the Tibet-Nepal border on Wednesday morning shortly before the flood, and his condition and whereabouts are unknown.

More than 1,300 people remain missing along the Nepal-China border in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods, which left at least 168 people dead.

Nepal’s Tourism Board has said 517 of the missing people are foreigners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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