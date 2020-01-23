French leader: Xenophobia, intolerance have once again raised their ugly heads

French President Emmanuel Macron praises world leaders for coming together to remember the Holocaust.

“Can one have even imagined this happening nowadays? For us to be so united in remembrance?” he says. “This is not just history that one can read this way or another. No, there is truth and history with evidence. Let us not be confused between these things.”

The French leader says: “After all that has passed, anti-Semitism and the scourge of anti-Semitism has returned, and with it, xenophobia and intolerance have also raised their ugly heads.”

In the face of modern anti-Semitism, he says “We will not allow ourselves to stand by in silence because we promise to remember and to take steps. Remember, never forget.”

— Raoul Wootliff