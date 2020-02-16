Gaza-area municipal chiefs to Netanyahu: ‘Unending’ elections shouldn’t overshadow security in south

Municipal leaders from Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip release their own statement after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“In the meeting, they clarified [to Netanyahu] that the fact that Israel is in an unending period of elections cannot take away — not even a bit — from maintaining the security of 60,000 citizens of the State of Israel who live in the Gaza periphery and Sderot,” the statement says.

According to the statement, Netanyahu signed a “document of understanding” presented by the municipal heads on “creating security stability and long-term quiet in the area,” that other party leaders have already signed.

“We expect to see a change in policy toward the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the municipal chiefs say.