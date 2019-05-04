Gaza terror groups up rocket fire as Israel hits multi-story buildings in Strip

The United Nations envoy for Middle East peace says the UN and Egypt are working together to end the current round of fighting between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

“The United Nations is working with Egypt and all sides to calm the situation. I call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months. Those who seek to destroy them will bear responsibility for a conflict that will have grave consequences for all,” Nikolay Mladenov says in a statement.

“Continuing down the current path of escalation will quickly undo what has been achieved and destroy the chances for long term solutions to the crisis. This endless cycle of violence must end, and efforts must accelerate to realize a political solution to the crisis in Gaza,” he adds.

Mladenov also says the flare-up “jeopardizes the significant progress made in recent weeks to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza, lift the closures, and support intra-Palestinian reconciliation.”