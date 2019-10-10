German president pays respects at scene of deadly anti-Semitic attack
German president says Jewish life in Germany must be protected

Steinmeier pays respects at scene of deadly synagogue attack, says government takes responsibility for safety of its Jewish community

(L-R) German President's wife Elke Buedenbender and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive at the synagogue in Halle, eastern Germany, on October 10, 2019, one day after the attack where two people were shot dead (AXEL SCHMIDT / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:25 pm

German president pays respects at scene of deadly anti-Semitic attack

German leaders are visiting the scene of a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack carried out on Yom Kippur in the city of Halle, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, joined by Israeli ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff and local officials, laid flowers outside the synagogue before meeting with Jewish community leaders inside.

Late last night, Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a solidarity vigil at a historic synagogue in central Berlin, and firmly condemned the anti-Semitic rampage.

— AFP

