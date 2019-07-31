Greenblatt: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is Iran’s ‘worst nightmare’
search
home page
Live Now

Greenblatt: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is Iran’s ‘worst nightmare’

Trump’s Mideast envoy says comprehensive agreement will help bring regional stability and prevent terror by Islamic Republic

By TOI staff Today, 2:19 pm 0 Edit
US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt speaks at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference held in New York City, June 16, 2019. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)
US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt speaks at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference held in New York City, June 16, 2019. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:20 pm

Greenblatt: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is Iran’s ‘worst nightmare’

Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt says that a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians would be Iran’s “worst nightmare,” in an op-ed published by Fox News overnight.

“The Iranian regime has exploited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades – profiting from the chaos, violence, and ineffective stopgaps to advance its malign activities and influence in the region,” Greenblatt writes in the piece, which was co-authored by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran.

“A successful comprehensive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians is among the important tools we have to help bring regional stability and prevent Iranian terror. It would be Iran’s worst nightmare,” the US officials wrote.

Greenblatt’s op-ed comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions, and days before a visit by Trump’s son-in-law and chief Mideast envoy Jared Kushner, who is expected this week in the region, where he will promote the administration’s peace plan.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:20 pm

Greenblatt: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is Iran’s ‘worst nightmare’

Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt says that a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians would be Iran’s “worst nightmare,” in an op-ed published by Fox News overnight.

“The Iranian regime has exploited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades – profiting from the chaos, violence, and ineffective stopgaps to advance its malign activities and influence in the region,” Greenblatt writes in the piece, which was co-authored by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran.

“A successful comprehensive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians is among the important tools we have to help bring regional stability and prevent Iranian terror. It would be Iran’s worst nightmare,” the US officials wrote.

Greenblatt’s op-ed comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions, and days before a visit by Trump’s son-in-law and chief Mideast envoy Jared Kushner, who is expected this week in the region, where he will promote the administration’s peace plan.