The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.
Health Ministry chief urges those over 67 not to go back to work
Despite the new eased rules, Health Ministry’s Moshe Bar Siman-Tov urges people over the age of 67 to stay at home for now.
“Don’t come in to work,” he says of the at-risk age group.
PM: Eased rules allow more workers; outdoor prayer quorums; some stores to open
Netanyahu sets out the general steps now to be introduced.
1. Raising the proportion of workers allowed at their workplaces from 15% to 30%;
2. Allowing high-tech and certain other workplaces to return more of their workforce, subject to certain requirements;
3. Introducing a certification process for workplaces where staff are properly protected;
4. Reopening some stores — including those selling electrical goods, household goods, opticians, and others. Shops on the streets, he stresses, not in malls or markets;
5. Prioritizing government offices that assist the private sector;
6. Restarting special education programs for groups of up to three children, and allowing kids from three families to be looked after by a single day-carer;
7. Adjusting public transport as appropriate;
8. Allowing sport in pairs;
9. Allowing outdoor prayers of up to 10 — “a minyan” — with two meters between worshipers, wearing masks;
10. Working on plan to deal strategically with elderly care homes and facilities.
These measures are to be approved tonight, he says, and will remain in force for two weeks.
If the numbers are still encouraging, further eased steps will be introduced then. If not, “we’ll have to go backward.”
Netanyahu says businesses will need to uphold new ‘Purple Badge’ to reopen
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov announce a new “Purple Badge” for businesses that will include all new guidelines which stores and workplaces will need to adhere to in order to reopen.
PM says he will continue to work toward a national unity government
“Until we find a vaccine for the coronavirus we will have to live with a coronavirus routine and for that reason I will continue to work toward a national unity government,” says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his press conference tonight.
“I’m working around the clock to fight the coronavirus and I have seen that a national unity government is the only way to achieve victory in this battle,” he continues.
“I want unity, all the rest is spin,” he says.
Netanyahu: Positive results enable us to begin easing virus restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that starting tomorrow restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus will begin to be eased.
Israel is ranked very highly among OECD countries in the way it has handled the coronavirus. The mortality rate is among the lowest among OECD countries, the rate of testing is among the highest in the world, says Netanyahu.
“Until today we took measures to restrict movement… to reduce the number of people at work… to track confirmed cases.
“These measures have proven themselves… these positive results enable us to ease the restrictions gradually,” he continues.
Gantz tells confidants about major breakthrough in coalition talks — report
Channel 12 reports that Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz told confidants that a significant breakthrough has been made in talks over a national unity government with Likud. The report claims the breakthrough brings the sides closer to signing a deal.
The report comes just a day after Blue and White MK Chili Tropper said in a TV interview that if a deal is not reached by Monday his party will push legislation that could block Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu from running for prime minister again by establishing a two-term limit and preventing a premier from serving while under indictment.
“On Monday we will renew legislation – let each side make its own calculations,” Tropper said.
Trudeau says Canada-US border to remain closed for another month
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the US and Canada have agreed to keep the border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.
Trudeau says it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic. US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US-Canada border will be among the first borders to open. Nearly 200,000 people normally cross the border daily.
The US has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world. The US and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic. The agreement was due to expire this week.
— AP
Hamas wants ventilators as part of prisoner swap deal — report
Hamas wants ventilators to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients, along with other advanced medical equipment, as part of any prisoner swap deal with Israel, Channel 13 reports, citing Palestinian sources.
According to the report, the terrorist group also wants Israel to release prisoners with blood on their hands as part of any possible deal to hand over the remains of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in action in the 2014 Gaza war, and release two Israeli citizens who crossed into Gaza of their own accord.
Meanwhile, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh tells a Qatari television channel that “if Israel is serious, a deal can be reached because we are serious.”
יור הלשכה המדינית של חמאס אסמאעיל הנייה בראיון לערוץ טלויזיה בקטר:״אם מנהיגי ישראל רציניים אפשר להגיע לעסקת חילופי שבויים אנחנו רציניים. כבר קיבלנו החלטה בעניין.לא אדבר בתקשורת על המספרים ומה אנו דורשים. אנו אופטימיים שנצליח להשיג תוצאות טובות בעסקה,בזהה להצלחה שנחלנו בעסקת שליט״ pic.twitter.com/zQgOFl2rxP
— hezi simantov (@zeragil) April 17, 2020
Israel to file complaint to Security Council over damage to Lebanon border fence
Israel is set to file a complaint to the United Nations Security Council after the Hezbollah terror group attempted to breach the fence along the Lebanese border on Friday, says Foreign Minister Israel Katz.
“The State of Israel sees with great severity the attempts to breach the border fence and expects the government of Lebanon to exercise its responsibility and prevent threats of this kind to Israel’s security and to the security of the entire region,” says Katz.
The army on Friday reported damage to the border fence with Lebanon in several locations, but said that no one had crossed into Israel.
Coronavirus death toll climbs to 164
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel currently stands at 164, the Health Ministry reports.
The total number of confirmed cases is 13,265, up 283 over the past 24 hours.
The number of serious cases is down 2.4% to 164, while the number of patients on ventilators is down 7.4% to 113. The number of hospitalized patients is 586.
The number of patients who have recovered is 3,456.
Erdan says no point to 500 meter restriction
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says people should be allowed to conduct sports activities, adding that there is no point to prohibiting people to go beyond 500 meters from their homes if certain shops are expected to open under the easing of the virus restrictions.
“As soon as we decide to allow commerce and shops to open there is no reason to restricting people to 500 meters from their homes and it is not possible to enforce that limitation, so I will act to have the restriction annulled when the Cabinet meets tonight,” Erdan tweets.
TV report claims Likud softening on coalition terms
In an unsourced report, Channel 13 news claims Likud negotiators have given up on their demand for legislation, as part of their possible coalition deal with Blue and White, to protect Benjamin Netanyahu from High Court intervention against him serving as prime minister because of the indictments against him.
The report says efforts are being made to convene a meeting this evening between Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
PM to give press conference at 9 p.m. on easing of virus restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to give a press conference at 9 p.m. where he will announce an easing of measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Most workers in the manufacturing and service industries will be allowed back to work, albeit under various restrictions, according to Hebrew media reports.
Netanyahu will announce that shops selling electrical goods, office equipment, opticians, phone and computer equipment will be allowed to open, while clothing, jewelry, shoe and toy shops will remain closed. Shops will only be allowed to open if they are facing the street, while malls and restaurants will remain closed, as will places of entertainment.
Restrictions will be set on the number of customers allowed in a shop at any given time.
It is not yet clear if the new rules will take effect on Sunday or Monday.
Blue and White MK: Netanyahu can finalize coalition deal in 30 minutes if he wants to
Blue and White MK Chili Tropper says a coalition deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud could be wrapped up “in half an hour” if Netanyahu wants to seal it.
He says he and his party leader Benny Gantz have not given up hope that such an emergency alliance will be sealed, even though the sides have been negotiating for weeks. President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday gave the Knesset a final 21 days to agree on a candidate for prime minister, otherwise Israel will head into its fourth round of general elections in 16 months.
Tropper says much of the negotiation has been over matters regarding Netanyahu “personally” — a reference to the prime minister’s reported efforts to protect himself via some kind of legislation, as part of the deal, if the High Court intervenes to prevent him from continuing as prime minister because he is under indictment.
If the talks fail, Tropper says, Blue and White will at least know that it did everything in its power to avert a descent into unnecessary elections.
Doctor’s aide at Sheba Medical Center in critical condition with COVID-19
A doctor’s aide at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan is in critical condition after being infected with the coronavirus.
The 33-year old is on an ECMO life support machine that replaces the function of the heart and lungs, the hospital says. She is believed to have been infected during her work at the hospital.
The case is the most serious among Israeli medical practitioners since the coronavirus crisis began.
According to Health Ministry statistics published this morning, 1,328 medical staff are currently in quarantine, including 176 physicians and 430 nurses.
Italy records lowest death toll in a week
Italy reports 482 new deaths over the past 24 hours, down from 575 on yesterday’s figures and the lowest tally since April 12, the country’s Civil Protection Agency says.
There are 3,493 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total in Europe’s worst hit country to 175,925.
In all, 23,227 people have now died in Italy since the outbreak began.
