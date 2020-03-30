The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Health Ministry director predicts serious cases will double by end of week
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells public radio schools are unlikely to resume after the Passover holiday, which ends April 15.
He predicts that by week’s end, there will 150 people in serious condition from the virus in Israel.
“I predict that we’ll reach the end of the week with more than 150 serious cases. I don’t see a model in which we come to the end of this with a low number of intubated or dead,” he tells the Kan public broadcaster.
By last count, there were 74 people in serious condition in Israel as of last night.
Health Ministry to scan Knesset footage to retrace infected PM aide’s footsteps
Health Ministry officials are expected to request Knesset security camera footage to determine who was in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide, who has been confirmed infected with COVID-19, according to a television report.
Health officials are set to debate whether the prime minister must self-quarantine after meeting Rivkah Paluch on Thursday.
Paluch had met with other ministers in the Knesset late last week, according to Channel 12.
Netanyahu is expected to undergo a virus test today.
US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for virus
A limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs touted as game-changers by US President Donald Trump has been issued by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus patients.
In a statement published yesterday, the US Department of Health and Human Services details recent donations of medicine to a national stockpile — including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, both being investigated as potential COVID-19 treatments.
It says the FDA had allowed them “to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.”
Oil prices at 17-year lows as virus ravages world
Oil prices extend losses in Asian trade and languish at 17-year lows, with the coronavirus crisis escalating around the world and no end in sight to a vicious price war.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate falls 5.3 percent to trade at $20 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude is off 6.5 percent at $23.
The falls come after the death toll from the pandemic surges past 30,000 over the weekend as cases in hard-hit Europe and the United States showed no sign of letting up.
Mossad said to obtain more ventilators, masks
The Mossad intelligence agency has acquired 27 ventilators, which arrived in Israel overnight, according to Channel 12.
The shadowy agency, which has been tasked with securing medical equipment from abroad from unspecified countries amid worldwide shortages, also obtained 25,000 N95 respiratory masks and 10 million surgical masks.
Another 180 ventilators will be brought to Israel on Wednesday, the report says.
Police said to break up prayer gathering in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim
Police break up an illegal gathering for prayer in Jerusalem’s hardline ultra-Orthodox Mea Shearim neighborhood.
According to the Kikar HaShabat website, police are standing at the entrance to a synagogue to prevent people from entering.
Palestinian virus cases climb to 109
The number of coronavirus infections in the West Bank reaches 100, according to the official PA Wafa news agency.
Another nine cases are reported in the Gaza Strip.
Wafa says 20 Palestinians have recovered from the virus and one has died.
According to the Walla news website, the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the possibility of a more serious outbreak in the West Bank, amid concerns that twin economic and health crises could spark violence directed at Israel.
“When the atmosphere heats up and patience wanes, it happens very quickly,” a security official is quoted as saying. “We’ve already seen in the past few weeks threats by PA officials, with the call to release [Palestinian] security prisoners from jails in Israel, citing the claim they could be infected. It’s heating things up.”
At the same time, the official praises coordination between Israeli and Palestinian officials to stem the pandemic.
Woman dies in house fire in Petah Tikva
A woman has died in a house fire in the central city of Petah Tikva.
Medics who arrive at the scene pronounce her death.
Police are investigating what caused the fire.
There are no other injuries.
