Health Ministry director predicts serious cases will double by end of week

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells public radio schools are unlikely to resume after the Passover holiday, which ends April 15.

He predicts that by week’s end, there will 150 people in serious condition from the virus in Israel.

“I predict that we’ll reach the end of the week with more than 150 serious cases. I don’t see a model in which we come to the end of this with a low number of intubated or dead,” he tells the Kan public broadcaster.

By last count, there were 74 people in serious condition in Israel as of last night.