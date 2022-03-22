Herzog praises man who shot terrorist: ‘You acted with heroism’

President Isaac Herzog speaks to one of the men who shot at the terrorist who killed four people in an attack in Beersheba yesterday, praising him for his efforts.

“You acted with heroism and composure,” Herzog tells Arthur Chaimov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan and a bus driver. “I want to salute you and say thank you. I watched you on TV yesterday and I was very proud… A great disaster happened to us yesterday, but your actions prevented the loss of more lives.”