High Court says it won’t block a coronavirus law limiting protests, for now
The High Court of Justice has declined to issue a stay on a law preventing travel over a kilometer from one’s place of residence to attend a demonstration.
The law was passed early this morning by the Knesset as part of the government’s efforts to curb coronavirus infections while Israel goes through its second pandemic lockdown.
Justice Neal Hendel has given the government a week — until October 7 — to respond to the Movement for Quality Government’s petition, according to an update by the plaintiffs on their Twitter account.
In its appeal to the High Court, the Movement says the new regulations constitute “grave harm to the rights of demonstrators.” It also says the new rules are “disproportionate,” saying there is little concrete evidence of infection at outdoor demonstrations.
— Aaron Boxerman
Attorney general says limits on protests have not yet gone into effect
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tells the cabinet that controversial new limits the Knesset approved early this morning on anti-government protests have not yet gone into effect.
The restrictions, especially the stipulation to prohibit protesters from traveling more than a kilometer from their homes, will only go into effect when the cabinet formally votes to bring them into force.
The Knesset legislation passed at 4 a.m. after an all-night Knesset session grants the government the power to do so, Mandelblit tells ministers in a legal opinion issued today.
Other stipulations approved by the Knesset overnight, including limiting protests to 20 people or fewer, are already in effect, he says.
The Justice Ministry is now preparing a draft of the new restrictions for a cabinet vote, which could take place as soon as tonight.
Columbia students pass university’s first-ever Israel boycott vote
Students at Columbia University pass a first-ever referendum to boycott and divest from companies that “profit from or engage in the State of Israel’s acts towards Palestinians.”
The news was released to the Columbia student body via email Tuesday morning, the day after the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. According to the vote results shared with The Jewish Week, 61% of undergraduates who weighed in (1,081 votes) voted in favor of the referendum, 27% (485 votes) voted against it, and 11% (205 votes) abstained.
The referendum does not affect the university’s investments. Columbia University president Lee Bollinger released a statement Tuesday morning emphasizing that the university “should not change its investment policies on the basis of particular views about a complex policy issue, especially when there is no consensus across the University community about that issue.”
Bollinger, who earlier this year published a statement tying the movement to boycott Israel to the current rise in anti-Semitism, clarified that “questions about possible divestment of endowment funds are not decided by referendum” but rather through a process involving the university’s advisory committee.
Still, the student leader of an Israel advocacy group said the vote, which represents the first time the Columbia College student council passed the referendum and brought the vote to the student body, represents a “symbolic loss” for pro-Israel students.
“After everything that was done to pass this referendum, the president immediately came out with a statement that the university has zero plans to divest,” said Romy Ronen, a junior in the joint degree program of the Jewish Theological Seminary and Columbia University and the vice president of Students Support Israel on campus.
“Still, what the vote has accomplished is making the majority of pro-Israel students on campus feel unsafe, victimized and disappointed,” says Ronen. “It makes it feel normalized to boycott and divest from the only Jewish state, a place a lot of us call home.”
— NY Jewish Week via JTA
US receives first of two Iron Dome batteries bought from Israel
The United States receives its first of two Iron Dome batteries from Israel on Wednesday just over a year after signing a purchase agreement, the Defense Ministry says, though the American military will likely not buy additional systems going forward.
“These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats,” the ministry says.
Last August, the US and Israel signed an agreement for the purchase of two batteries — each of which includes a radar array, interceptor missile launcher and command-and-control center — with initial plans to buy both two more units and to consider deeper integration of the Israeli air defense system.
In March, however, the US Army said it was scrapping its purchase of the two additional batteries and the further incorporation of the Iron Dome into its aerial defenses.
— Judah Ari Gross
Virus czar seeks massive fines for rule-breakers: Up to $14,500
The government’s coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu, is urging the government to massively increase fines for violations of virus rules.
According to a framework he is presenting to the coronavirus cabinet today, he is calling for doubling the shekel amount of certain fines, and multiplying by a factor of 10 fines given to organizers of large public gatherings.
The new proposed fines:
Opening businesses and public spaces against the restrictions: from NIS 5,000 ($1,455) to NIS 10,000 ($2,900).
Violating a self-isolation order: from NIS 5,000 to NIS 10,000.
Failure to wear a mask in public: From NIS 500 ($145) to NIS 1,000 ($290).
And the big jumps:
Opening an educational institution ordered shut: from NIS 5,000 today to NIS 50,000 ($14,550).
Holding large public gatherings such as parties or conferences: from NIS 5,000 to NIS 50,000.
Belgium finally gets new PM, 16 months after vote
BRUSSELS, Belgium — Flemish liberal leader Alexander De Croo will be Belgium’s new prime minister at the head of a seven-party coalition government, it is announced Wednesday — 16 months after an inconclusive election.
De Croo’s French-speaking socialist rival Paul Magnette confirms that the parties had chosen the 44-year-old finance minister as premier. He is to be sworn in on Thursday by Belgium’s king.
By choosing a Flemish leader, the incoming government hopes to balance the fact that its parliamentary base will be drawn from mainly French-speaking parties, with the main Dutch-speaking groups in opposition.
“We flipped a coin and it came down to Alexander and it’s an excellent choice,” Magnette joked at the end of the press conference to present the outcome of the negotiations.
Belgium has had no governing majority for 21 months since the collapse of former leader Charles Michel’s government, and it has been 493 days since federal elections failed to resolve the crisis.
— AFP
UN inspectors visit suspected former secret Iranian nuclear site
International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors visit a suspected former nuclear site in Iran after seven months of foot-dragging by Tehran.
The nuclear watchdog won’t say where the site is located.
Reuters reports:
Although the IAEA says it has the power to carry out snap inspections anywhere in Iran it deems necessary, Tehran had denied it access to the two sites for seven months until the deal was struck [last month] for access on specific dates this month.
Iran has denounced “attempts to open an endless process of verifying and cleaning-up of ever-continuing fabricated allegations,” strongly suggesting the IAEA was seeking access based on information Israel says it seized from Iran.
Azerbaijan praises ‘very effective’ Israeli drones in fighting with Armenia
A top Azerbaijani official confirms his country has deployed Israeli-made military drones to combat areas in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, and praises Israel’s Harop drone in particular as “very effective.”
Israeli technology “helps Azerbaijan to provide security and safety to its nationals,” Hikmet Hajiyev, a top foreign policy adviser to President Ilham Aliyev, tells the Israeli news site Walla.
“Armenia tries to over-exaggerate the issue” of Israeli military aid, he says, but adds, “If Armenia is scared of the drones that Azerbaijan is using, Armenia should stop its imposed occupation.”
Asked if the drones Azerbaijan has deployed to the front are Israeli made, Hajiyev replies, “Some of them, yes.”
He calls Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harop drone “very effective,” says they are used in a “kamikaze” capacity on the battlefield, and offers “a big ‘chapeau’ to the engineers who designed it.”
Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day today, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded.
— AP contributed to this report.
Terrorism charges filed in stabbings near French newspaper
PARIS — A Pakistani man accused in a double stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo is handed preliminary terrorism charges.
The suspect told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the weekly newspaper.
Investigating magistrates handed him preliminary charges of “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” the counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says. He will remain in custody pending further investigation. Relatives and associates of the suspect were released without charge.
Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard says the Pakistan-born suspect identified himself as Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25. Ricard says the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.
Two people were seriously wounded in last week’s stabbing, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.
— AP
Paris rattled by sonic boom from military jet
PARIS, France — A loud noise that caused panic in Paris was caused by a sonic boom as a military jet broke the speed of sound, police in the French capital say.
“A very loud noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region. It was not an explosion, it was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier,” Paris police say on their Twitter account, urging people to stop calling emergency phone lines.
The noise, which was heard all across the city and shook windows, rattled Parisians already on edge after a knife attack outside the former offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo last week that the government has called an act of terror.
Wednesday’s incident led to confusion, with people asking on social media about a noise heard throughout the city but that left no trace of damage.
Last Friday, two people were wounded in the knife attack by a man wielding a meat cleaver outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo in central Paris.
— AFP
133,000 Israelis file for unemployment for the second time since March
Tuesday saw 14,723 people register for unemployment, pushing the total number of Israelis now searching for work amid the pandemic-induced downturn to 909,460, according to figures published today by the Employment Service in the Labor Ministry.
Of those, at least 573,000 are currently on indefinite unpaid leave from employers who don’t know if they will be able to hire them back.
Just in the past two weeks, 178,000 Israelis have filed for unemployment. Three-quarters of them, or 133,000, were doing so for the second time since the start of the pandemic in March, the figures show.
Virus czar: Daily infections must drop 75% for lockdown to end
The government’s coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu, has drawn up targets that he believes must be met for the coronavirus lockdown to be lifted, and will present those figures to the coronavirus cabinet this afternoon.
According to Channel 12, the targets include an almost 75 percent drop of daily infections from some 8,000 to just 2,000, and a decline in seriously ill patients from the current 800-plus to 300.
Israel’s infection figures per capita are now higher than any country on Earth, and officials have said the country’s lockdown is likely to be extended past its October 11 expiration date.
The coronavirus cabinet is slated to meet today at 4 p.m. to consider ways to reopen parts of the economy and early-childhood institutions in order to allow parents to return to work.
Schools won’t reopen after lockdown, warns health chief
Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy says schools are unlikely to reopen immediately after the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown — which is currently scheduled to take place October 11, though officials have warned it may be extended if infection rates haven’t dropped by then.
“It’s clear to us that the education system can’t reopen the way it did [after the first virus wave in April]. It may not reopen at all,” he says in a briefing to Haredi media outlets.
“I assume we’ll probably be lenient when it comes to young children, but with older ones we won’t be opening schools immediately. Learning may just have to move online.”
