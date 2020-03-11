The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Historians quit Belgian Holocaust museum over plan to honor anti-Israel activist
Half of the scientific committee of Belgium’s national Holocaust museum resigned over the institution’s plan to host an event that was to honor a promoter of boycotts against Israel.
The resignation Tuesday of nine historians from the Kazerne Dossin memorial followed an outcry over its plan from December to host the awarding of a prize by the Pax Christi Catholic aid group to Brigitte Herremans, the Belga news agency reported. Herremans has said that Israel’s supporters inflate anti-Semitism to distract from its actions and called for the European Union to sanction both the country and its citizens when they enter European soil.
The plan to host the award ceremony was canceled amid protests by Belgian Jews. Kazerne Dossin, which at first said it was merely serving as a venue for Pax Christi rather than a co-organizer, did not explain the cancellation.
The controversy showed that “Kazerne Dossin, as a memorial site, cannot become a place where the current policies of the State of Israel are placed on the agenda,” the nine historians wrote in a joint statement.
— JTA
Report: Government may ban gatherings of over 100 people, close schools
As it intensifies its response to the coronavirus crisis, the Israeli government is considering barring gatherings of over 100 people and closing schools, with studies being conducted online, Channel 12 reports.
US stocks tumble, resuming selloff on virus fears
Wall Street stocks resume their downward slide, falling sharply in opening trading amid rising fears the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession.
About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,288.78, down about 730 points, or 2.9 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 also sank 2.9 percent to 2,797.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.6 percent to 8,125.42.
While stocks rallied on Tuesday, equities have been on a broad downward trend for the last three weeks or so as the coronavirus has morphed from a China-centered problem to a global worry, threatening the 11-year US “bull” market for stocks.
— AFP
Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for sentencing
Harvey Weinstein arrived at court in a wheelchair for the final act of the rape trial that landed him behind bars: the sentencing that will send the once-powerful film producer to prison for his landmark #MeToo conviction.
Weinstein faces at least five years and up to 29 years behind bars after being convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.
Onlookers applaud the two women whom Weinstein was convicted of assaulting as they arrive in court, where they are expected to speak.
Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, will also have a chance to give his account. He opted not to testify at his trial.
— AP
MDA launches new scheme to consult doctors live, prevent needless trips to ER
Magen David Adom emergency and rescue service says it launching a new initiative to connect non-urgent patients to doctors for consultations and prevent needless trips to the emergency room.
MDA says it will use video chats with doctors to guide paramedics’ decision-making process when they respond to calls at patients’ homes, thus potentially cutting by a third — or 200,000 cases — the number of people who eventually must be taken to hospital.
“We’ve been planning a community medicine program for three years,” says MDA director general Eli Bin. “But the need for this type of initiative has become much more urgent in light of the current coronavirus crisis, where taking a patient to the hospital presents serious risks — especially when the patient might not be severely ill, but can still be highly contagious, potentially putting immunocompromised patients at the hospital in danger.”
Iran says virus kills 63 more, death toll climbs to 354
The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has climbed for another consecutive day, killing 62 more people in the past 24 hours as the government raises the nationwide death toll to 354.
The nation’s Health Ministry says the deaths are among some 9,000 confirmed cases in Iran, where the virus has spread to all of the country’s provinces.
The Islamic Republic has one of the world’s worst death tolls outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Outside of Iran, only Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon have recorded deaths from the virus in the Middle East.
— AP
Liberman says PM ‘running a machine of incitement and lies’
More from Avigdor Liberman, this time attacking the prime minister.
“The situation is a state of emergency and it would be expected of the prime minister to work for reconciliation and attempting to heal the divide after three elections.
“But instead he is engaging in delegitimization. He is running a machine of incitement and lies.”
Liberman: Our position on the Joint List has not changed
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman says his party’s position on cooperating with the Joint List “has not changed,” amid reports he could agree to support a Blue and White-led government backed from the outside by the predominantly Arab slate.
But, he says, “we are not obligated to provide [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu with intel or calming pills. We will make decisions according to the national interest and our promises to voters.”
He adds: “Netanyahu cooperated with [Palestinian leader Yasser] Arafat and Arab parties more than anyone else.”
Blue and White, Joint List representatives conclude hour-long meeting
A meeting between representatives of the Blue and White party and the leaders of the Joint List of Arab parties has concluded after about an hour amid apparent attempts by Benny Gantz’s slate to receive the Joint List’s backing for a minority government.
“We exchanged positions on recommendations to the president [on who should form the government] and on parliamentary issues,” the Joint List’s Ahmad Tibi tweets.
“Now we will return to our institutions and parties to make decisions. Both sides utterly reject the campaign of sedition and incitement [by the right].”
יצאנו מפגישה עם נציגי כחול לבן בה החלפנו עמדות בנוגע להמלצה לנשיא ובנושאים פרלמנטריים.
עכשיו נחזור למוסדות המפלגות לקבלת החלטות.שני הצדדים דוחים על הסף את מסע השיסוי וההסתה . pic.twitter.com/b24GkgznJK
— Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) March 11, 2020
Netanyahu announces $2.8 billion package to help economy through crisis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces an NIS 10 billion ($2.8 billion) package to stabilize the economy amid damage caused by the coronavirus crisis and to “allow the economy to continue to function.”
He adds: “The state of the Israeli economy is better than most world economies. The financial system is strong and unemployment is low. These are big advantages in entering this crisis. This is a challenge we believe we can manage, in order to eventually traverse it safely.”
Netanyahu says he does not expect a shortage of goods in the country over the heavy flight restrictions as the vast majority of goods arrive by sea and “we’ll make sure that is not harmed.”
15-year-old Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
A Palestinian teen has died after being shot during clashes with Israeli security forces near Nablus.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head in the riots where 16 other Palestinians were reported wounded. The riots, which included hundreds of people, came in response to a group of Israelis visiting an ancient fortress in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces says protesters hurled rocks at troops and burned tires and added it will investigate the reports of Palestinian casualties.
El Al places some 85% of pilots on unpaid leave amid crisis
El Al has informed 550 of its 650 pilots (85%) that they will be placed on unpaid leave until May as the airline cancels flights and suffers significant losses over the coronavirus crisis.
The decision comes after Israel this week announced all arrivals from abroad would be required to enter home quarantine, leading foreign airlines to cancel numerous flights to Israel, and Israeli airlines to announce the coming closure of most international routes.
