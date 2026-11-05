Huckabee says Vance is wrong that Republicans want to change relationship to Israel

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggests that Vice President JD Vance was wrong to say yesterday that voters who supported President Donald Trump abandoned the party in the midterms over his support for Israel.

“I don’t agree with that because I don’t think that’s where voters are,” Huckabee says in an interview with Channel 12 news. “In fact, if you look at the polls, the only group of people in America that really think that that’s an important issue are the Democrats on the far left. Only 19% of Republicans even have that same view.”

Following Israel’s inconclusive election results last week, Huckabee is also asked if Trump could potentially weigh in or play a role in helping the formation of a coalition government.

“He might — he’s certainly capable of doing something like that if it felt like it was the right thing and the right time to do it,” Huckabee says, nothing that the US government and the embassy officially do not take any position on the Israeli election.

“It’s not our responsibility. We don’t want to touch that,” he says.

But Huckabee notes that Trump “surprises me often with things that he says or does,” and the possibility exists that he could invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot to the White House for talks.