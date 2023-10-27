Join our Community
ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 21

Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, October 27, 2023

IDF issues satellite imagery showing Hamas command centers under Gaza hospital

A satellite image issued by the IDF shows what the military says are Hamas command centers located underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza (IDF)
The IDF issues a graphic overlay of a satellite image of Shifa Hospital, showing what it says are Hamas command centers hidden underneath the hospital.

