Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

IDF says no casualties in attempted shooting attack on West Bank army post

25 January 2022, 8:11 pm Edit

The Israel Defense Forces says an unknown assailant has attempted a shooting attack on an army post in the northern West Bank. No casualties were reported.

The military says forces have found bullet casings near the scene, located around Nablus and between the settlements of Elon Moreh and Itamar, and that searches for suspects are ongoing.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed