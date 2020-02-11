In about-face, Bennett nixes Jewish terror suspect’s administrative detention

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett orders that a Jewish terror suspect be released from administrative detention, canceling the extraordinary measure that he had signed off on less than 24 hours earlier following uproar from far-right lawmakers and activists.

A statement from his office says that Bennett had ordered a review of the case after being made privy to the initial court decision to release 19-year-old Eliya Ben David on Monday.

“After thorough scrutiny, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will reduce the administrative detention order against Ben David to [an order] restricting entry to Judea and Samaria [West Bank] only, pending approval from the head of the IDF’s Central Command” the statement adds, leaving final say on the matter with Major General Nadav Padan.

Ben David was first arrested nine days ago on suspicions that he had hurled a rock at an oncoming vehicle, which struck a Palestinian man in the head, moderately injuring him. But on Monday, the Lod District Court ordered Ben David released due to lack of evidence against him. In the ruling, Judge Ido Druyan-Gamliel criticized law enforcement’s handling of the case, writing “we cannot carry on as if nothing happened here” and ordered that the minutes from the hearing be transferred to the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, as well as to the Shin Bet and the police’s Judea and Samaria (West Bank) District’s Major Crimes Unit for an internal investigation.

— Jacob Magid