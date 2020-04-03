In rare virus-time appearance, Abbas urges Palestinians to follow guidelines

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech broadcast by the government-run Palestine TV.

Since shortly after the first cases of coronavirus emerged in the West Bank in early March, Abbas has stepped out of the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances.

In his speech, he calls on Palestinian workers in Israel to quarantine themselves upon their return to the West Bank.

“We urge them all to act with national responsibility, not mix with people and strictly abide by the measures related to isolation and testing,” he says.

Israeli authorities have barred the vast majority of Palestinians from entering Israel, but allowed tens of thousands of Palestinian workers in “essential sectors,” mostly construction, to spend one to two months in the country.

Israeli authorities said the workers would not be allowed to move back and forth between the West Bank and Israel and would be required to sleep in accommodations provided by their employers.

On Wednesday, PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said the workers would return to the West Bank during Passover, which begins the evening of April 8.

— Adam Rasgon