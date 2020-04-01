In reversal, Netanyahu orders all arrivals to quarantine in hotels

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reinstated a plan to require all arrivals from abroad to be quarantined in a hotel for 14 days, a day after it was revealed that a similar plan had been nixed.

Unlike the earlier plan, all arrivals will seemingly now be required to quarantine under supervision, not just those from hard-hit Italy, Spain, France and the US, effective immediately.

Netanyahu’s office also says arrivals will be tested for the virus, should the Defense Ministry manage to acquire enough tests.

On Tuesday, a top health official had called Netanyahu’s decision to nix the Defense Ministry plan “idiotic.”