Interior minister delays planned deportation of Congolese migrants

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews are blocking a main intersection in Jerusalem amid rush hour traffic ahead of the weekend to protest against mandatory military conscription.

Police say 23 people have been arrested during the demonstration at Jaffa and Sarei Yisrael streets near the capital’s Central Bus Station.

“Police forces are acting firmly against the rioters in order to keep roads and the light rail opened,” police say.

The Kann public broadcaster reports that the demonstration was sparked by the arrest of a 26-year-old ultra-Orthodox man who had ignored summonses from the army draft office for five years.