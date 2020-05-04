Iran reopens mosques, records almost 80,00 hospital recoveries

Iran is reopening mosques in parts of the country deemed at low risk from the coronavirus, as it says almost 80,000 people hospitalized with the illness have recovered and been released.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 74 new fatalities bring to 6,277 the total number officially recorded in Iran since it reported its first cases in mid-February. The country recorded 47 deaths yesterday, its lowest daily count in 55 days.

Another 1,223 cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, Jahanpour said, raising the total to 98,647.

Today, mosques were allowed to reopen to worshipers in 132, or around a third, of Iran’s administrative divisions which are considered low-risk.

Worshipers are obliged to enter mosques with masks and gloves and told they can only stay for half an hour during prayer times and must use their personal items, says the health ministry. Additionally, mosques are being told to refrain from offering them food and drinks, provide hand sanitizers and disinfect all surfaces.

