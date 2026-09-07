Iran war shows strategic alliance with US is ‘important, but not enough,’ Qatari official says

The Iran war showed that Gulf Arab countries should not only depend on their strategic partnership with the United States for their security, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari tells a panel at the Hili forum in Abu Dhabi.

“We need to realize in the Gulf that having international forces in the region, having a strategic alliance with the US, is very important but is not enough. Self-sufficiency when it comes to security is the only way forward,” Ansari says.