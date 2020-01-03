The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Iranian officials say US should leave region or ‘order caskets for soldiers’
The head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy threatens US forces in the Middle East during an interview on state television, after a US airstrike near Baghdad killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Hardline lawmaker and cleric Mojtaba Zolnouri tells state TV: “When the US is killing Iranian forces outside of Iran, the US must see its troops killed at its bases in the region.”
A senior Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Mohammad Reza Naghdi, says that “the White House must leave the region today or it must go to the market to order caskets for soldiers.”
The general adds: “We don’t want bloodshed. They have to choose by themselves.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US. Iran’s cabinet spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said in a tweet that Iran’s severe response won’t be far away.
— AP
China urges ‘calm and restraint’ after US kills Iranian general
China appeals for restraint from all sides, “especially the United States,” after top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is killed in a US strike in Iraq.
“China has always opposed the use of force in international relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says at a daily press briefing. “We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions.”
He says Iraq’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected.
China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is a key partner of Iran and major buyer of the country’s oil.
Geng says China urges all sides to abide by the principles of the UN charter and the “basic norms of international relations.”
— AFP
France says world ‘more dangerous’ after US killing of Iranian general
The US killing of a top Iranian military commander has made the world “more dangerous,” France’s Europe minister says, calling for efforts to deescalate the deepening conflict in the Middle East.
“We have woken up to a more dangerous world,” Amelie de Montchalin tells RTL radio, saying President Emmanuel Macron will consult soon with “players in the region.”
“In such operations, when we can see an escalation is underway, what we want above all is stability and deescalation,” Montchalin says.
“All of France’s efforts… in all parts of the world aim to ensure that we are creating the conditions for peace or at least stability,” she adds. “Our role is not to take sides, but to talk with everyone.”
— AFP
US killing of Iranian general risks ‘dangerous escalation’: Pelosi
The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike risks provoking a “dangerous escalation of violence,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says.
“America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” she adds in a statement.
— AFP
Iraq PM says US strike threatens ‘devastating war’
Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi slams a US strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders in Baghdad as an “aggression” that will “spark a devastating war.”
“The assassination of an Iraqi military commander in an official post is an aggression against the country of Iraq, its state, its government and its people,” Abdel Mahdi says in a statement, referring to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the powerful Popular Mobilization Force militia, who died in the strike along with Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.
Abdel Mahdi says the strike is also a “flagrant violation of the conditions authorizing the presence of US troops” on Iraqi soil.
— AFP
Iraq PMF commander calls all fighters to ‘be ready’ after US strike
A commander in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Force militia calls its fighters to be on alert following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
“All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us,” says Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP.
— AFP
Iraq’s Sadr reactivates famous anti-US ‘Mahdi Army’ after strike
Iraq’s militia leader turned populist politician Moqtada Sadr reactivates his Mahdi Army following a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
Taking to Twitter, Sadr orders “fighters, particularly those from the Mahdi Army, to be ready” following the strike, reactivating the notoriously anti-American force nearly a decade after he dissolved it.
— AFP
Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US killing of Iranian, Iraqi commanders
The Syrian government condemns the US killing overnight in Baghdad of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders and accuses Washington of trying to fuel conflict in the Middle East.
Syria is “certain that this cowardly US aggression… will only strengthen determination to follow in the path of the resistance’s martyred leaders,” a foreign ministry official is quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.
— AFP
US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’
The US embassy in Baghdad urges American citizens in Iraq to “depart immediately,” for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy says in a statement.
The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources tell AFP it is still open to flights.
— AFP
