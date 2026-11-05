Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Iran’s foreign minister discusses regional developments with UAE counterpart

By Reuters Today, 9:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, is welcomed by his Emirati counterpart Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, is welcomed by his Emirati counterpart Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discusses regional developments with the UAE’s foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, according to Araghchi’s Telegram channel, as well as diplomatic efforts for stability in the region.

Iran has been engaged in talks with mediators in an effort to end the war with the United States.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.