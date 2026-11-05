Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Iran’s foreign minister discusses regional developments with UAE counterpart
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discusses regional developments with the UAE’s foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, according to Araghchi’s Telegram channel, as well as diplomatic efforts for stability in the region.
Iran has been engaged in talks with mediators in an effort to end the war with the United States.
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