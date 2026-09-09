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Iran’s IRGC says maritime restricted zone to extend into Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea

By Reuters Today, 2:31 pm
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say a maritime restricted area will extend from Chabahar in Iran into parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with its precise coordinates to be announced.

The announcement follows comments on Sunday by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who was quoted by state media as saying Iran would establish a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days.

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