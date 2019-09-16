Iraq PM, US secretary of state discuss drone attacks on Saudi plants

Iraq’s prime minister discusses the weekend drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities by phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the premier’s office says, stressing his country was not involved.

The attacks on two key oil installations were claimed by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, but the US has denied they originated from the war-torn state.

Some US officials are investigating whether missiles were actually launched from Iraq or Iran, but Baghdad on Sunday denied its territory was used for the strikes.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi tells Pompeo that Baghdad’s aim is to “prohibit Iraqi territory being used to wage attacks against any neighboring, brotherly or friendly country.”

According to a statement from the premier’s office, Pompeo tells Abdel Mahdi that information gathered by the US “confirms” that Iraqi land was not used in the latest attacks.

–– AFP