Islamic State leader says Sri Lanka attacks revenge for Syria defeat

The leader of the Islamic State group praises the attack in Sri Lanka and calls it revenge for the fall of Baghouz, Syria, the last territory the extremist group held there or in Iraq.

The US-based SITE Intelligence Group says the acknowledgement of the Sri Lanka attack by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi comes during his first propaganda video in nearly five years.

The 18-minute video released by the Islamic State’s al-Furqan media arm earlier today suggests al-Baghdadi filmed the video prior to the Sri Lanka attack.

It is his first video appearance since he delivered a sermon at the al-Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, declaring himself the “caliph” of the territory IS held.

The Easter bombings in Sri Lanka killed over 250 people.

— AP