Israel expects 2nd Arab country to normalize ties in coming weeks – envoy

A Jordanian judge has ordered the release of the teachers union’s 13 elected council members who were arrested a month ago for alleged graft, a judicial source says.

Authorities closed the union and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it had led a campaign for higher pay in the indebted kingdom whose economy is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The government also imposed a gag order against publication of details of the prosecutor’s investigation into the case.

Teachers’ Association lawyer Bassam Freihat confirms the release of the 13, including acting head of the union Nasser Nawasreh.

The lawyer tells AFP they had completed a one-month detention period without the bail allowed by the judicial system.

“The court also decided to release a number of teachers who had been arrested during demonstrations” before and after the arrest of their leaders, Freihat says.

Neither the judicial source nor the lawyer are able to give further details or say whether the 13 will face further legal action.

— AFP