Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Israel preparing for possible Iranian escalation over holiday, but hasn’t issued any warnings — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:37 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the military's General Staff are seen at the IDF's main command center, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the military's General Staff are seen at the IDF's main command center, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

In a series of meetings over the past day, Israel’s security services discussed the possibility of an escalation from Iran, Channel 12 news reports.

Israel is preparing to counter the possibility of Iranian ballistic missile fire at Israel and Iranian terror attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets abroad, according to the outlet.

The steady Iranian missile fire against Jordan and the success of the US economic blockade against Iran both point toward a potential escalation in Israeli eyes.

Hezbollah is also working to convince Iran to come to its aid in Lebanon, according to the report.

However, there is no concrete warning or specific plot that has been uncovered ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, says Channel 12.

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