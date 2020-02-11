Israel summons Belgian envoy over UN invite to activist

Israel summons a top Belgian diplomat over his country’s push to have a civil society activist, seen by the Jewish state as biased, address the UN Security Council.

Belgium, which holds the Security Council’s rotating presidency, has invited Brad Parker of Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), to speak in front of the United Nations’ highest body.

It is the second time this week that Pascal Buffin, number two at the Belgian embassy, has been summoned by Israel’s foreign ministry, Israeli officials say.

DCI-P describes itself as working to protect “the human rights of Palestinian children.”

Israel says the NGO’s board includes individuals affiliated with the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, considered a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States and Israel.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat says Parker, a senior adviser at DCI-P, is “known for extreme positions against Israel.”

Israel’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Emmanuel Nahshon, wrote on Twitter that the speaking invitation to Parker created “unnecessary tension” that was “easily avoidable.”

— AFP