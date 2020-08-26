Israeli diplomat: Turkey giving citizenship to a dozen Hamas members

An Israeli diplomat confirms reports that Turkey is granting citizenship to a dozen members of the Hamas terrorist group.

“Some are in the process, some already got (the documents), but we are talking about around a dozen,” says Roey Gilad, chargé d’affaires at Israel’s Embassy in Turkey, according to Reuters.

He says Israel has evidence of the phenomenon.

“We have already one document that we will present to the government in copy,” he says. “Judging by the last experience we had by presenting a well-based portfolio to the government… and getting no reply, I must say I don’t have high hopes that something will be done this time.”

He also stresses that the Hamas members receiving Turkish passports were financing and organizing terror operations.