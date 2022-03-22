Israeli field hospital opens in Ukraine; anthems play as both flags are officially raised

MOSTYSKA, Ukraine — The Israeli and Ukrainian anthems play and the flags of the two nations are formally raised as an Israeli field hospital officially opens in the western Ukraine town of Mostyska.
The medical center is located in the grounds of an elementary school and is expected to remain there for the next month.
The hospital being called “Kochav Meir” (“Shining Star”), after former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine and was the founder of the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation aid program, which is leading the field hospital project.
“We are certain that this ‘Shining Star’ will light the path during these difficult times in Ukraine,” says embassy charge d’affaires Yoav Bistritsky.
Over the past few days, 17 tons of equipment and medical teams from Israel have arrived at the site.
The facility is a collaborative effort of the Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and Sheba Medical Center, which is operating the hospital.
Do you value The Times of Israel?
Yes, I'll give
Yes, I'll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
If so, we have a request.
Every day, our journalists aim to keep you abreast of the most important developments that merit your attention. Millions of people rely on ToI for fast, fair and free coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
We care about Israel - and we know you do too. So today, we have an ask: show your appreciation for our work by joining The Times of Israel Community, an exclusive group for readers like you who appreciate and financially support our work.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
comments