Israeli field hospital opens in Ukraine; anthems play as both flags are officially raised

MOSTYSKA, Ukraine — The Israeli and Ukrainian anthems play and the flags of the two nations are formally raised as an Israeli field hospital officially opens in the western Ukraine town of Mostyska.

The medical center is located in the grounds of an elementary school and is expected to remain there for the next month.

The hospital being called “Kochav Meir” (“Shining Star”), after former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine and was the founder of the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation aid program, which is leading the field hospital project.

“We are certain that this ‘Shining Star’ will light the path during these difficult times in Ukraine,” says embassy charge d’affaires Yoav Bistritsky.

Over the past few days, 17 tons of equipment and medical teams from Israel have arrived at the site.

The facility is a collaborative effort of the Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and Sheba Medical Center, which is operating the hospital.