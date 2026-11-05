Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Israeli medics to expand mass casualty trauma response training in US

By Luke Tress Today, 5:46 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Participants in a Magen David Adom emergency exercise at Northbrook Community Synagogue on September 12, 2022. (American Friends of Magen David Adom)
Participants in a Magen David Adom emergency exercise at Northbrook Community Synagogue on September 12, 2022. (American Friends of Magen David Adom)

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response service is expanding its trauma response training in the US, the organization says in a statement.

MDA announces a partnership with the Secure Community Network, one of the leading Jewish security groups in the US.

MDA medics will teach the organization’s “First 7 Minutes” framework to Jewish community security directors, MDA says.

The program consists of protocols meant to keep trauma victims alive at the scene of a mass casualty terror attack until ambulances arrive.

The Israeli medics have developed the framework through experiences responding to terror in Israel.

The partnership started with a training session for SCN security directors last month in Florida, MDA says.

MDA instructors will travel around the US, teaching the protocols to Secure Community Network directors, who will then train their communities in the program.

The two organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding for an ongoing partnership.

MDA previously inked a partnership with the Community Security Service, a group that trains volunteer guards to protect synagogues and Jewish community events in the US.

US Jewish communities have made vast investments in security in recent years due to terror attacks and attempted attacks around the US.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.