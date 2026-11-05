Israeli medics to expand mass casualty trauma response training in US

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response service is expanding its trauma response training in the US, the organization says in a statement.

MDA announces a partnership with the Secure Community Network, one of the leading Jewish security groups in the US.

MDA medics will teach the organization’s “First 7 Minutes” framework to Jewish community security directors, MDA says.

The program consists of protocols meant to keep trauma victims alive at the scene of a mass casualty terror attack until ambulances arrive.

The Israeli medics have developed the framework through experiences responding to terror in Israel.

The partnership started with a training session for SCN security directors last month in Florida, MDA says.

MDA instructors will travel around the US, teaching the protocols to Secure Community Network directors, who will then train their communities in the program.

The two organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding for an ongoing partnership.

MDA previously inked a partnership with the Community Security Service, a group that trains volunteer guards to protect synagogues and Jewish community events in the US.

US Jewish communities have made vast investments in security in recent years due to terror attacks and attempted attacks around the US.