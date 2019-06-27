Israeli officials in urgent consultations over GPS disruptions

The Communications Ministry is convening urgent consultations over the disruptions to GPS signals experienced in recent days throughout the country, according to Hebrew media reports.

The disruptions have been felt by aircraft flying in and out of Ben Gurion Airport, though officials say the safety of passengers has not been affected.

Civilian and military aviation officials will take part in the consultations.

Israeli officials on Thursday accused Russia of responsibility for the ongoing disruptions.

The Russian embassy in Israel dismissed the allegations as “fake news” that they “couldn’t respond to seriously.”

The issue has not yet caused any accidents or safety incidents, but has a “significant impact on all aspects of operating a plane from the cockpit, as well as on managing air traffic,” the Airports Authority said in a statement Wednesday.

The interference with the airplanes’ GPS reception appears to stem from a form of electronic warfare known as “spoofing,” which Russia has been accused of doing in the past as a defensive measure, despite the disruptions it causes to nearby aircraft and ships.

— with Judah Ari Gross