Israelis take over East Jerusalem home after court battle

A Palestinian family has been evicted from a home in East Jerusalem near the Old City after Israelis won a court battle that stretched more than two decades, activists say.

The apartment in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan was home to a 53-year-old woman and her four children, according to Israeli left-wing group Peace Now.

Police evicted the residents from the apartment and they will at least temporarily stay with relatives.

An Israeli court found that the Elad foundation, which seeks to increase the Jewish presence in mainly Palestinian East Jerusalem, had legally purchased that portion of the property and ruled in its favor.

