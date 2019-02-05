Israel’s failing postal service loses 1/8 of mail items — ombudsman

Iran says European nations have not responded to its offers to sell them crude oil despite having US waivers.

The semi-official Fars news agency quotes Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying “we have called them many times, but they do not return our calls.” He does not name the oil importers, but appears to be referring to Greece and Italy, which were among eight nations granted waivers to import Iranian oil when the US restored sanctions in November.

The US began ramping up sanctions after President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year. Oil exports are a key source of revenue for Iran. The temporary waivers were intended to give countries more time to comply with the sanctions.

— AP