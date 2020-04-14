Jerusalem, Bnei Brak continue to lead Israel with most virus cases

The Health Ministry publishes a breakdown of coronavirus cases by city, with Jerusalem leading the country with 2,258 confirmed infections.

Following Jerusalem is the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, which has 2,053 cases.

Among communities with over 5,000 residents, Bnei Brak has the highest number of cases per 100,000 people at 1051.21.

Following Bnei Brak for highest infection rate are Kiryat Ye’arim (682.5), Kochav Yaakov (662.64), Kfar Chabad (654.37), Efrat (599.48), Elad (594.53), Mitzpe Ramon (440.79), Migdal Haemek (379.92), Or Yehuda (344.40) and Modiin Illit (323.81).

The infection rate in Jerusalem is 246.89, less than four times that of Bnei Brak.