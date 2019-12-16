Jewish immigration to Israel up 20% in 2019

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) says some 3.3 million people have made aliyah — immigrated to Israel — since the country’s creation in 1948. 43.7 percent of them having come since 1990.

In figures released for International Migrants Day which will be marked on Wednesday, the CBS says that in the first ten months of 2019, some 27,300 people made aliyah — a significant rise of about 20% over the equivalent period in 2018.

According to the data, Israel has successfully closed its southern border to migrants from Eritrea and Sudan. None entered the country in 2018, and some 2,700 left Israel at the end of 2018. Some 33,600 foreign nationals currently live in Israel without valid work permits — including 71% from Eritrea and 20% from Sudan.