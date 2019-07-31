Judge sets tentative date for Epstein sex trafficking trial

A federal judge has set a tentative trial date next year for the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Richard M. Berman says that June 2020 is the earliest Epstein will stand trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein’s defense attorneys asked the judge for additional time to review what they described as 1 million pages of discovery in the complex case. They asked for a trial date after Labor Day 2020.

Prosecutors say there is a public interest in resolving the case earlier than that.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to charges he abused dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida.

He is being held without bail in a Manhattan jail.

