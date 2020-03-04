Knesset legal adviser hedges on law to block Netanyahu premiership

The Knesset’s legal adviser appears to dodge questions on a reported move to pass a law that would bar Netanyahu from forming a government in light of the indictment against him.

“As a rule, the Knesset plenum and the Knesset committees do not tend to convene in the two weeks between the elections and the swearing in of the new Knesset,” Eyal Yinon says in a brief statement in response to queries from reporters. “As for private member bills — they are entirely impossible in this period.”

It is unclear how Yinon’s response relates to the initiative itself, whose sponsors in the Blue and White party reportedly already plan to wait until after the new Knesset is sworn in to bring it to a vote.