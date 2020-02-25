Korean flight attendant who was in Israel, LA tests positive for coronavirus

Iran’s deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official says, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

“The coronavirus test for Mr. Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a media adviser to the health minister, says in a tweet.

Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference yesterday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

— AFP