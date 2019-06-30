Lapid: Blue and White won’t team up with Barak in bid to topple Netanyahu

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid rules out an electoral alliance with former prime minister Ehud Barak’s new party, throwing a wrench in the former Israeli leader’s plan of a large center-left bloc to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We won’t team up with Ehud Barak. He belongs to the left and that’s alright,” Lapid tells Channel 13 news.

At a press conference announcing his political comeback earlier this week, Barak said his as-yet-unnamed party would work with other opposition parties to create a large enough bloc to form a parliamentary majority after the September 17 election.

Blue and White, which drew even with the Likud in the April 9 election, is Netanyahu’s main challenger in the snap polls.