Leaving self-quarantine, PM set to unveil new health directives

There seems to be a lot of confusion on the two leaders’ residences.

Haaretz is now expanding on the previous reporting by Channel 12, claiming in a report that the sides have agreed that Benjamin Netanyahu would remain in his current residence, the official Prime Minister’s Residence, after he rotates the job with Benny Gantz in 18 months. Gantz would remain in his residence in the town of Rosh Ha’ayin as prime minister in such a situation, while the public would continue to fund Netanyahu’s residence but not his own.

But Blue and White officials just issued a statement saying Gantz “intends to remain in his home in Rosh Ha’ayin until becoming prime minister” — but supposedly not afterwards.

We’ll give you clarity when we get some.