The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition rises to 643, with record 170 on ventilators
The Health Ministry reports another 1,906 coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections since the pandemic began to 187,396.
It also confirms another seven deaths, raising the national toll to 1,236.
The ministry says there are 52,262 active cases, including 643 in serious condition, with a record 170 on ventilators.
Lebanon hosts concert for Beirut blast victims at ravaged palace
BEIRUT — Lebanon holds a concert for the victims of last month’s deadly Beirut blast in the grounds of a 19th-century palace wrecked by the massive explosion.
The August 4 blast at the capital’s port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and destroyed or damaged buildings across swathes of the city.
“To be able to mourn, to take the time to really remember, it was important to have this moment of music,” artistic director Jean-Louis Mainguy says.
The event is held in the gardens of the Sursock Palace, whose windows, red-tiled roof, ceilings and furniture were ravaged in the blast.
The concert, broadcast on television and streamed online in the late evening, kicks off with a rendition of “Li Beirut,” an ode to the city by famed Lebanese singer Fairouz.
It is set to include virtual contributions from Lebanese artists, as well as the voices of some 250 choir singers from around the country.
Organizers asked Beirut residents to place a lit candle on their balconies and in their windows in commemoration.
The event was initially to be held at the port, but was moved after the air quality around the site was deemed too poor.
Last night, Mika, a singer of Lebanese origin, headlined another concert streamed online to fundraise after the blast.
— AFP
FM Ashkenazi hails US declaration that UN sanctions on Iran in force
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi hails the US for announcing that UN nuclear sanctions on Iran are back in force.
“I thank the US for its determined policy at the Security Council… to prevent the removal of the arms embargo on Iran,” Ashkenazi says in a Foreign Ministry statement.
Despite the US declaration that “snapback” sanctions were now in effect, other members of the Security Council have dismissed the move.
“I call on all other countries in the world to stand alongside the US to, to refrain from selling weaponry to Iran and to enforce the sanctions in full,” Ashkenazi says.
He also appeals directly to the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — France, Britain and Germany — to drop their opposition to the US move and enact the sanctions on Iran.
Police divide area around PM’s residence into protest ‘capsules’
Police are dividing the area around the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem into separate “capsules” to ensure social distancing between protesters at this evening’s anti-Netanyahu demonstration.
היערכות למחאה בבלפור | המשטרה החלה לחלק את אזור ההפגנה לקפסולות @SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/KmivGMygAE
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 20, 2020
‘Decisive’ meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi on Israel-Sudan normalization — report
American, Emirati and Sudanese officials are will hold a “decisive” meeting in Abu Dhabi today to discuss normalizing diplomatic relations between Sudan and Israel, the Walla news site reports.
Quoting Sudanese officials, the report says that if the US agrees to Sudan’s requests for aid, an announcement that Sudan will normalize ties with Israel will likely be made in the coming days.
The Sudanese officials say Khartoum has three demands for normalization: The supply of wheat and fuel worth $1.2 billion; the receipt of a $2 billion loan to stabilize its economy; and a pledge of financial assistance for the next three years.
Additionally, Sudan is seeking to be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.
The report also says Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the establishment of ties between Israel and Sudan when he was in Washington last week for the signing of the normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Convoy of anti-Netanyahu protesters heads to Jerusalem; demonstrators at sites rally around country
A convoy of anti-Netanyahu protesters is making its way to Jerusalem for this evening’s demonstration against the premier.
Protesters are also rallying at bridges and highway overpasses across the country and are expected to demonstrate near Netanyahu’s home in the coastal town of Caesarea.
גבעתיים ???? pic.twitter.com/3999EyaD1m
— מחאת הדגלים השחורים (@TheBlackFlags1) September 20, 2020
100,000 march in Minsk for week 7 of Belarus protests
KYIV, Ukraine — Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to resign march through the capital as the country’s wave of protests enters its seventh week.
Hundreds of soldiers block off the center of Minsk, deploying water cannons and armored personnel carriers and erecting barbed wire barriers. Protests also take place in several other cities, including Brest and Grodno.
The crowd in Minsk includes about 100,000 people, says Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization. He says dozens of demonstrators were arrested in Minsk and Grodno.
Protests began August 9 after an election that official results say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office; opponents and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.
Lukashenko, who has repressed opposition and independent news media during 26 years in power, has rejected suggestions of dialogue with the protesters. Many members of the Coordination Council that was formed by the opposition to push for a transition of power have been arrested or have fled the country.
The Minsk demonstrators carry the red-and-white flags that were independent Belarus’ national standard before being replaced in 1995, early in Lukashenko’s tenure. Some bear placards depicting Lukashenko as a mustachioed cockroach.
Although protests have taken place daily since the election, the Sunday gatherings in Minsk have been by far the largest, attracting crowds of as many as 200,000 people.
“Every Sunday, you are showing yourselves and the world that the Belarusian people are the power,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was Lukashenko’s main election opponent, says in a video message from Lithuania, where she is in exile.
— AP
Iran’s Zarif lashes out at Pompeo over UN sanctions declaration
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashes out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for asserting UN sanctions on Iran were back in force, in a move disputed by other Security Council members.
“The world says NO Security Council sanctions were restored,” Zarif writes on Twitter.
“But Mr. ‘We lied, We cheated, We stole’ threatens to punish a world that refuses to live in his parallel universe,” he adds.
The world says NO Security Council sanctions were restored.
But Mr. "We lied, We cheated, We stole" threatens to punish a world that refuses to live in his parallel universe.@realDonaldTrump should change tack before @SecPompeo further turns #MAGA into a global laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/PeOgJRR2SZ
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 20, 2020
Police said expecting some Israelis may use protest exemption to bypass lockdown
Police are preparing for the possibility that Israelis will try to exploit the exemption for protesting in the national lockdown rules that took effect on Friday to get around restrictions on movement.
“We are well aware there will be those who try to take advantage of the various exceptions to return home after not being at home for the [Rosh Hashanah] holiday,” a police source tells Haaretz. “Whoever wants can bypass the regulations, but we expect responsibility from the public.”
The newspaper said police intend to question drivers at checkpoints around the country when the Jewish New Year ends this evening and fine those who didn’t spend Rosh Hashanah at home.
Additionally, police are gearing up for the weekly protest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, which will take place this evening despite the lockdown.
Hundreds of officers and water cannons are already deployed in the area of the Prime Minister’s Residence, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
המשטרה נערכת להפגנה הערב מול מעון רה"מ בירושלים: מאות שוטרים ומכת"זיות הגיעו לאזור כיכר פריז, שם כבר התקבצו עשרות מפגינים@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/qWYwuAiiLD
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 20, 2020
Hundreds protest in Germany against virus restrictions
DUESSELDORF, Germany — Hundreds of people demonstrate in downtown Duesseldorf against government coronavirus restrictions and in support of a host of other causes.
People wave signs with slogans like “end to panic, corona pandemic is a lie” and “corona rebels” as songs decrying coronavirus restrictions are played.
They chant “free Julian Assange” along with one speaker, and form a “W” — symbolizing “we all” — with their hands, which they raise over their heads as the theme to Chariots of Fire played.
No masks are to be seen, aside from on journalists covering the rally, and a few children mingled among the crowd.
Before breaking away to walk along a route through the western city, the crowd sways to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and a man in a Superman costume sings along.
Police report no incidents.
— AP
