Libya closes Egypt embassy, citing ‘security’ reasons

Libya’s embassy in Egypt was closed indefinitely from Sunday, the mission says on its Facebook page, citing security concerns.

“The embassy of Libya in Cairo… suspended its work due to security reasons starting Sunday and until further notice,” a statement says without giving further details.

It however flatly denies in a separate statement reports suggesting that some embassy staff had broken ranks with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli.

The GNA’s foreign ministry confirms that the embassy had been closed indefinitely, in a statement on Facebook.

It says the work at the mission was suspended in order to protect staff after a series of recent “violations” targeting the embassy, including attempts by some to “blackmail” employees in order to obtain money.

The foreign ministry gives no further details but said “work is underway with the Egyptian authorities to put an end to these violations and secure the embassy as required.”

The embassy would resume its operations when it is secured, it adds.

— AFP