Likud MK claims Rivlin worked to sink formation of panel to probe judges

A Likud party ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims President Reuven Rivlin worked to sink a proposal to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interest, which was voted down by the Knesset despite the ruling party’s support.

“President Rivlin tried to do everything to block this proposal. He does this intentionally to hurt Netanyahu,” MK Miki Zohar tells Army Radio.

He offers no proof for the claim. Netanyahu has previously made unfounded accusations that Rivlin, a former Likud lawmaker, has it out for him.

Zohar says criticism made by Rivlin of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was payback for Likud’s backing of the proposed panel to probe judges.

In the interview, Zohar also says Netanyahu told him to ensure the proposal passed. The premier has yet to publicly comment on the proposal, which his coalition partners in the Blue and White party said would be a “declaration of war” on Israel’s democracy.